Hill collected three tackles on 17 special-teams snaps, registering zero carries or targets on three offensive plays during Sunday's 24-10 win against the Colts.

With rookie second-round draft choice J.K. Dobbins now a member of Baltimore's backfield, Hill has gone without a rush attempt in 2020 after fielding 58 during his debut NFL season out of Oklahoma State last year. After dealing with a thigh injury throughout most of September, Hill has made game appearances in Weeks 4, 6, 8 and 9 while registering five total tackles. His offensive role is likely to remain obsolete, barring an injury ahead of him on the RB depth chart.