Hill (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
With Hill --who didn't practice this week -- ruled out, look for Gus Edwards to lead the Ravens' backfield in Week 3, with practice squad members Melvin Gordon and/or Kenyan Drake candidates to be elevated and handle complementary work versus Indianapolis. Hill's next chance to suit up for game action will arrive in Week 4, when Baltimore faces Cleveland.
