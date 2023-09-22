Hill (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

With Hill --who didn't practice this week -- ruled out, look for Gus Edwards to lead the Ravens' backfield in Week 3, with practice squad members Melvin Gordon and/or Kenyan Drake candidates to be elevated and handle complementary work versus Indianapolis. Hill's next chance to suit up for game action will arrive in Week 4, when Baltimore faces Cleveland.

