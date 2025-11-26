Hill (neck) is ruled out for Thursday's contest against Cincinnati.

Hill was not listed on Monday's injury report, but he's since missed back-to-back practices due to a neck issue and will be forced to remain sidelined Week 13. In his stead, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali will stand to handle increased backfield roles bend Derrick Henry on Thanksgiving Day, a divisional matchup that could make for a high-scoring affair with quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) expected to return to the starting lineup for the Bengals.