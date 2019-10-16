Ravens' Justice Hill: Rushes for 31 yards
Hill ran for 31 yards on five carries during Sunday's 23-17 win over Cincinnati.
Hill's 31 total yards set a season high. The total was fueled by three runs of at least six yards after not having such a run in four consecutive weeks. Hill is in a very crowded backfield with Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards that is made all the more tight with the running ability of Lamar Jackson. Hill might not get many carries, but could break a few against a Seahawks team surrendering 4.7 yards per carry, 22nd in the league.
