Hill rushed three times for 19 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 31-15 win over Cleveland.

The speedy rookie sealed the win with his first NFL touchdown in the fourth quarter, scoring from 18 yards out. Starting running back Mark Ingram left this game with a calf injury, resulting in more work for both Hill and Gus Edwards (12 carries for 66 yards). Hill and Edwards will likely split the workload against the Steelers in Week 17, as Ingram should sit that one out regardless of his health since Baltimore has locked up home-field advantage throughout the postseason.