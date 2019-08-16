Hill rushed 10 times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason win over the Packers.

Hill scored from one yard out to begin the second half, punctuating an impressive performance. Although he worked behind Mark Ingram, Kenneth Dixon and Gus Edwards, Hill made a nice case for more run going forward, finishing as Baltimore's leader on the ground. The rookie fourth-rounder could perhaps further his case by getting involved in the passing game in next week's exhibition outing against the Eagles.

