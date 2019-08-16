Ravens' Justice Hill: Scores in victory
Hill rushed 10 times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason win over the Packers.
Hill scored from one yard out to begin the second half, punctuating an impressive performance. Although he worked behind Mark Ingram, Kenneth Dixon and Gus Edwards, Hill made a nice case for more run going forward, finishing as Baltimore's leader on the ground. The rookie fourth-rounder could perhaps further his case by getting involved in the passing game in next week's exhibition outing against the Eagles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...