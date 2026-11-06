Hill rushed nine times for 85 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for seven yards in the Ravens' 33-10 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Hill provided the sole offensive highlight of the night for the moribund, Joe Fagnano-led offense, making one cut after getting the handoff from the rookie quarterback halfway through the fourth quarter and bursting through the defense up the right side of the field for a 65-yard touchdown run. Hill's yardage total was both a team- and season-high figure for the veteran change-of-pace back, who should benefit from the pending trade acquisition of Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals whenever the veteran signal-caller is able to take the reins of the offense.