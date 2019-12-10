Hill had three carries for eight yards Sunday against the Bills.

Once again the rookie was on the field for a limited time as he recorded single-digit snaps for the second week in a row and third time in four games. He has too many obstacles to seeing a consistent role in the offense with Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson eating up nearly 70 percent of the rushing share while Gus Edwards also sees a healthy amount of carries. Hill and the Ravens will face the Jets on Thursday.