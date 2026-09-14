Hill turned six carries into 18 yards and added a 10-yard catch during the Ravens' 41-23 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Hill saw an uptick in usage in the fourth quarter with the Ravens firmly in control of the game. He played 31 of 68 offensive snaps, which wasn't that far behind bell cow Derrick Henry's 37 snaps, though Hill is firmly entrenched as the Ravens' RB2, with Rasheen Ali being the distant third option. Hill will continue to serve as the change-of-pace back for the Ravens heading into Week 2 against the Saints on Sept. 20.