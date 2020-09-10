Hill (thigh) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
With two absences from practice to begin the week, Hill will likely need to turn in at least a limited showing in Friday's session to garner a questionable designation heading into Sunday's season opener versus the Browns. As a rookie last season, Hill logged 58 carries as the team's No. 3 running back behind Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards, but the Oklahoma State product may have fallen to fourth on the depth chart this season after the Ravens selected another back (J.K. Dobbins) in the second round of April's draft.
