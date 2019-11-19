Hill had five carries for 18 yards and caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Texans.

The rookie continued to see minimal time on the field, playing just eight snaps. Hill's usage when in the game was significant, though, as he had six total touches on those eight snaps, and he averaged 4.5 yards per touch. As long as Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards remain as a healthy and productive 1-2 punch behind Lamar Jackson in the Baltimore backfield, there won't be a path for Hill to have much of a role.