Ravens' Justice Hill: Six total touches in win
Hill had five carries for 18 yards and caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Texans.
The rookie continued to see minimal time on the field, playing just eight snaps. Hill's usage when in the game was significant, though, as he had six total touches on those eight snaps, and he averaged 4.5 yards per touch. As long as Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards remain as a healthy and productive 1-2 punch behind Lamar Jackson in the Baltimore backfield, there won't be a path for Hill to have much of a role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 QB Preview: Trust matchups?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 12 quarterback options.
-
Week 12 WR Preview: Surprising Starts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 12, including...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...