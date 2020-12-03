Hill rushed nine times for 35 yards and secured both targets for five yards in the Ravens' 19-14 loss to the Steelers on Wednesday.

The third-year back looked good on a couple of his runs, most notably on a game-long 19-yarder. Hill hadn't logged a carry all season before Wednesday, so he certainly had fresh legs and was able to use them to carve out a bit more success on the ground than backfield mate Gus Edwards. Despite showing some encouraging signs, the reality is Hill seems destined to revert back to anonymity if Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday night's Week 13 battle versus the Cowboys.