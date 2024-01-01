Hill rushed three times for 48 yards and secured all five targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 56-19 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 101 yards.

Hill was highly efficient overall while providing a 20-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter to erase an early 7-0 deficit and ignite the Ravens' offense on what would be a prolific afternoon. The versatile veteran was explosive as both a rusher and returner as well, but he could take a seat in Week 18 against the Steelers with the Ravens now in possession of the AFC's top seed.