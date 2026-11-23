Hill carried the ball six times for 69 yards and a touchdown and caught four of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Panthers.

Derrick Henry had a strong performance as well but was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter and got checked for a concussion. Hill was heavily involved in the offense prior to that, however, scoring from 19 yards out in the late in the second quarter. He almost had a second TD earlier in the quarter, but Hill had the ball punched loose at the one-yard line after a 36-yard scamper and saw it bounce out of the end zone for a turnover and a touchback. Henry cleared the concussion protocol after the game and figures to be active in the Week 12 against the Texans, but Hill's usage appears to be on the upswing as the Ravens' No. 2 back.