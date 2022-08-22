Hill rushed five times for five yards and caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 24-17 preseason win over the Cardinals.

Mike Davis (undisclosed) got the first-unit snaps with both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards still recovering from serious knee injuries suffered just before Week 1 last season. Hill -- a raw prospect taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft -- had a prime opportunity to earn some serious starting consideration should the aforementioned players miss the start of the regular season, but his lackluster showing will make the increasingly important third spot on the Baltimore running back depth chart come down to the wire between him and Davis. That final preseason showcase for the Ravens before rosters are trimmed will take place against the Commanders on Saturday.