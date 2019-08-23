Ravens' Justice Hill: Struggles in start
Hill got the start in Thursday's preseason win over the Eagles, taking seven carries for eight yards and catching two of three targets for another eight yards.
The Ravens held out a slew of key players, including Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Kenneth Dixon, Gus Edwards and three projected starters on the offensive line. The Eagles, on the other hand, used most of the top players from a talented defense, leaving Hill with a tricky mismatch in what could be his final appearance of the preseason. If so, the rookie fourth-round pick will finish with 27 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 24 yards on five targets. Hill's highlights gives him a strong case for some type of role on offense, but his lack of snap-to-snap consistency also will be a factor. It isn't clear how the Ravens plan to divide backfield work behind Ingram, with Hill, Edwards and Dixon all having decent arguments to stay involved.
