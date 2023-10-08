Hill (foot/hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

After being limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, Hill returned to a full practice Friday, setting the stage for the running back to face Pittsburgh. Though Hill will be available Sunday, it remains to be seen how busy he will be in Week 5 with Gus Edwards (15 carries last weekend) slated to log his share of early-down work and Kenyan Drake available to mix in. In the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Browns, Hill logged seven snaps and carried three times for 33 yards.