Hill did not receive any rush attempts or targets during Sunday's 27-13 win against the Giants.
Hill garnered 14 of his 17 snaps on special teams during Baltimore's Week 16 win. The 23-year-old cost his team with a roughing the kicker penalty early in the fourth quarter, allowing New York to extend a drive that would culminate in the Giants' only touchdown of the contest. Hill has more game appearances (11) than he does carries (10) as Baltimore heads into an all-too-familiar Week 17 matchup against the Bengals.
More News
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Posts eight-yard reception•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Reverts to minor role•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Likely reverting to reserve role•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Solid in extended opportunity•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Change-of-pace role awaits•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Role exclusive to special teams•