Hill did not receive any rush attempts or targets during Sunday's 27-13 win against the Giants.

Hill garnered 14 of his 17 snaps on special teams during Baltimore's Week 16 win. The 23-year-old cost his team with a roughing the kicker penalty early in the fourth quarter, allowing New York to extend a drive that would culminate in the Giants' only touchdown of the contest. Hill has more game appearances (11) than he does carries (10) as Baltimore heads into an all-too-familiar Week 17 matchup against the Bengals.