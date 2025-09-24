Hill caught three of four targets for 45 yards in Monday's 38-30 loss to the Lions.

Hill was not used in the rushing attack for the first time this season, yet his four targets and 45 yards through the air were both season highs through three weeks. The veteran running back played 51 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps, finishing ahead of Derrick Henry, who had a 49 percent snap share. As long as Henry stays healthy, however, Hill's minimal usage makes him difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production. The 27-year-old can be ignore for fantasy purposes when the Ravens visit the Chiefs in Week 4.