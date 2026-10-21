Hill caught all three of his targets for nine yards during the Ravens' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Hill was on the field for 24 of the Ravens' 57 offensive snaps (42.1 percent), which wasn't far behind lead back Derrick Henry (33). That was more due to game script, as the Ravens' offense struggled to move the ball down the field against a tough Browns defense. The offensive outlook of Hill and the rest of Baltimore's skill position players would improve dramatically if Lamar Jackson (ankle) is cleared to play in Week 7 against the Bengals on Oct. 25.