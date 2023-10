Hill rushed four times for 15 yards and caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over Arizona.

Hill watched Gus Edwards rumble for three touchdowns but contributed out of the backfield in passing situations, tying Mark Andrews for the team lead in receiving yards as Lamar Jackson threw for only 157 yards. Hill has topped 30 scrimmage yards in each of his last six games played, and he set a new season high in that category here, topping his Week 2 total by two yards.