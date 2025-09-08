Hill had two carries for -14 yards and added a three-yard reception on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Hill had a healthy 45% snap share but his usage was minimal as he had just four combined opportunities in 23 snaps. He had a mishap on one of his carries that resulted in a fumble, and also had a target slip through his hands. Hill seems to be locked into a role as the passing down back who should see his share of targets as the season progresses -- he caught 42 passes in 2024 -- but rushing work will likely remain light. The Ravens host the Browns in Week 2.