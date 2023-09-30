Hill (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, is trending towards playing against the Browns, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hill was a full participant in Friday's practice, which does give some hope to fantasy managers that the running back will be active come Sunday. Expect Gus Edwards and Hill to split time in the backfield with likely practice-squad callup Melvin Gordon also mixing in occasionally on passing downs. Expect the Ravens to confirm the status of the 25-year-old prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.