Hill had three carries for 76 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Chiefs. He added five receptions for 41 yards and another score.

Hill opened and closed the scoring Sunday. He punched in an 11-yard touchdown grab to cap off the Ravens' first drive, then finished things off with a 71-yard touchdown run to bring the Ravens within 17 points with under two minutes to go. In between, Hill added a few short carries and receptions as the Ravens' offense largely floundered. It was noteworthy that Hill out-snapped Derrick Henry 32 to 21, but the Ravens trailed from the second quarter onward. The Ravens host the Texans in Week 5.