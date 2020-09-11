Hill (thigh) is ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Hill's next chance to take the field will come Week 2 against the Texans. With Chris Moore (finger) also ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Browns, Devin Duvernay and James Proche look like the top candidates to handle kick return duties for the Ravens.
More News
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Sitting out practice•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Misses practice with thigh injury•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Back to work Monday•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Battling soft-tissue injury•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Still in team's plans, maybe•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Facing added competition•