Ravens' Justice Hill: Won't play against Browns
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, Hill returned to a limited practice Friday, but he'll sit this one out and target a possible return to action Nov. 23 against the Jets. In his absence versus Cleveland, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali will be available to handle Week 11 backfield touches that don't go to Baltimore's top RB, Derrick Henry.
More News
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Participating in Friday's practice•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: No practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Scores touchdown Sunday•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Snap count ticks down Thursday•
-
Ravens' Justice Hill: Usage drops off in win•