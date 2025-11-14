default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hill (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, Hill returned to a limited practice Friday, but he'll sit this one out and target a possible return to action Nov. 23 against the Jets. In his absence versus Cleveland, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali will be available to handle Week 11 backfield touches that don't go to Baltimore's top RB, Derrick Henry.

More News