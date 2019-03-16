Ravens' Justin Bethel: Signs with Baltimore
Bethel and the Ravens agreed on a two-year deal on Friday.
Bethel spent the first six years of his career with the Cardinals before appearing in 14 games with the Falcons last season. Per usual, special teams will presumably be the focus for the three-time Pro Bowler, while also providing depth at cornerback.
