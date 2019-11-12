Play

The Ravens signed Ellis to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ellis injured his knee during the preseason while playing for the Raiders, and he was eventually released from IR. The 28-year-old is healthy now, and he'll provide depth since Daylon Mack (knee) was placed on IR and Michael Pierce (ankle) is considered day-to-day. Nose tackle Domata Peko, who is six years older than Ellis, was also signed for the same purpose.

