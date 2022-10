Houston (groin) did not participate at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Houston may be able to return for Week 6, but his absence from practice Wednesday puts a damper on that estimation. Unless the veteran returns to practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely sit out another week, leaving Odafe Oweh, Jason Pierre-Paul and A.J. Klein as Baltimore's only healthy edge rushers.