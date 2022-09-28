Houston (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Houston left the team's Week 3 win over the Patriots early and never returned. His absence from practice Wednesday doesn't bode well for his Week 4 availability, but he'll have two more chances to at least upgrade to limited participation before the Ravens' have to make a decision on his status. The veteran pass rusher had a sack in each of the first two games of the season, so his potential absence would be a big blow to Baltimore's defense.