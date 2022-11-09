Houston logged one interception and three tackles with 2.5 sacks during Monday's 27-13 victory versus the Saints.

All of Houston's tackles came via sack as he repeatedly affected New Orleans signal-caller Andy Dalton, and he also hauled in the fifth interception of his career off a pass tipped by defensive end Brent Urban. The Ravens have unexpectedly relied on the 33-year-old linebacker, who only managed 4.5 sacks in 16 games last season, to play a prominent role in the team's banged-up pass-rushing corps. As a result, Houston has recorded 8.5 sacks on just 168 defensive snaps over six games played in 2022, and, so long as he can remain healthy, the veteran should finish with his most impactful season since his career-best 22-sack campaign in 2014. However, it's likely that Houston's production could slow down if Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, who are coming off significant Achilles injuries, both manage to play against Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 20.