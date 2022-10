Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Houston (groin) may be able to return for Sunday's game at the Giants, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Houston has missed Baltimore's last two games with a groin injury, though it seems he might not need to miss any more game action. Until he's ready to play again, Odafe Oweh, Jason Pierre-Paul and A.J. Klein are the Ravens' only healthy edge rushers on the active roster.