Houston (groin) is questionable to return against the Patriots on Sunday.
Houston exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first half against New England, leaving the Ravens' already depleted outside linebacker corps even more shorthanded. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) both still out, expect recent acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland to see increased usage Sunday.
More News
-
Ravens' Justin Houston: Re-signing with Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Justin Houston: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Justin Houston: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Justin Houston: Returns with first sack•
-
Ravens' Justin Houston: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Justin Houston: Hits COVID list•