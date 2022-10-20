Houston (groin) was listed as a limited participant on the Ravens' injury report Wednesday.
Houston has not practiced or played since picking up a groin injury during Baltimore's Week 3 win over New England. However, the 33-year-old seems to be nearing a return after working his way back into practice Wednesday. Houston tallied six tackles and two sacks over three starts to begin the season, and his return would be a major boost for the Ravens' severely under-manned outside linebacker corps. The veteran will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's game against Cleveland.