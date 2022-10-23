site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-justin-houston-playing-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Justin Houston: Playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Houston (groin) is active Sunday against the Browns.
Houston hasn't played since Week 3 with the injury. His return will be a definite boost to the team's linebacker corps against Cleveland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 15 min read