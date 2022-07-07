Houston agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Ravens on Thursday.
Houston will presumably stick with Baltimore for at least one more year once he officially re-signs this agreed upon contract. The 33-year-old pass rusher recorded 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks over 15 starts during his first season with Baltimore in 2022. Houston is no longer the annual Pro Bowl-caliber defender that he was during the prime of his career, but he should provide a valuable veteran presence alongside the Ravens' young linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo - both of whom are recovering from torn Achilles injuries this offseason.