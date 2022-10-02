site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Justin Houston: Ruled out
Houston (groin) will not play Sunday against the Bills.
Houston was considered doubtful heading into the weekend, so his inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise. Brandon Copeland will likely continue to see extra opportunity Sunday against the Bills.
