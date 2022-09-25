Houston (groin) is ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Houston exited with a groin injury sustained in the first half against New England, and this issue will be significant enough to keep him sidelined. Baltimore's outside linebacker corps was already significantly undermanned, so the veteran's potential absence would be a significant blow moving forward. Houston recorded two sacks during Weeks 1 and 2, and his next chance to play will come Oct. 2 against the dangerous Bills offense.