Madubuike recorded one solo tackle, which was a sack, in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars.

Madubuike extended his sack streak in Week 15, securing at least 0.5 sacks in 11 games in a row. He was able bring down Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter, stripping him of the football in the process, a fumble which was a recovered by teammate Patrick Queen. Madubuike is now up to 45 tackles, including 12 sacks, while forcing two fumbles over 14 contests in 2023.