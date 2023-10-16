Madubuike recorded five tackles (four solo) including two sacks in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Titans.
Madubuike registered in the sack column for the third consecutive game in Week 6, advancing his season total in that category to 4.5. He has started his contract year strong and will look to stay hot in Week 7 versus Jared Goff and the Lions.
More News
-
Ravens' Justin Madubuike: Notches sack in Week 16 win•
-
Ravens' Justin Madubuike: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Justin Madubuike: Goes on COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Justin Madubuike: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Justin Madubuike: Goes to COVID list•
-
Ravens' Justin Madubuike: Moves off COVID-19 list•