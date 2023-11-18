Madubuike tallied three tackles (all solo), including one sack, against the Bengals in Thursday's 34-20 Week 11 victory.

Madubuike has picked up at least a half-sack in eight straight games dating back to Week 4, and he's up to a career-best 9.5 sacks on the campaign. That total places him in a tie for fourth in the NFL. Madubuike has emerged as a solid IDP option this season, as the 9.5 sacks are more than the 8.5 he compiled over his first three campaigns combined.