Madubuike (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Madubuike hasn't practiced all week after suffering this injury late in training camp. The rookie third-rounder will put his NFL debut on hold as a result. Madubuike won't garner a starting role behind Derek Wolfe and Calais Campbell this season, but the Ravens spent considerable draft capital on him, so expect the defensive end to have a decent workload once he's healthy.