Madubuike will start at defensive end Sunday against the Eagles following news that Derek Wolfe (neck/concussion) has been ruled out, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Madubuike made his NFL debut last week against the Bengals, playing 45 percent of the defensive snaps and recording one tackle. He's set for an increased snap share Week 6, and Jihad Ward should rotate in a bit as well. Madubuike has a prime matchup on tap, as the Eagles will be without their starting right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and right guard Matt Pryor (illness).