Ravens' Justin Madubuike: Third-round pick for Baltimore

The Ravens selected Madubuike in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 71st overall.

Madubuike (6-foot-3, 293) is a bit light to line up over the guard all of the time, but the former Texas A&M standout can offer snaps on both the interior and end spots depending on the formation. With a 4.83-second 40-yard dash and above average reach (33.5-inch arms), Madubuike is a credible disruptor inside of the offensive tackles.