site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-justin-madubuike-upgrades-to-full-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Justin Madubuike: Upgrades to full practice
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 8, 2020
at
7:27 pm ET 1 min read
Madubuike (knee) practiced in full Thursday.
Madubuike managed to practice in full ahead of Baltimore's Week 4 win against Washington as well, but he was nonetheless held out of that contest. The
Ravens appear to taking a cautious approach to the rookie defensive end's return to the field, but he could have a shot at making his NFL debut versus Cincinnati on Sunday. More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 38 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read