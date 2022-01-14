Tucker went 35-for-37 on field-goal attempts and made all 32 of his extra-point attempts in 2021.

It was another All-Pro season from Tucker as he continued to prove to be the best all-around kicker in football. From a fantasy perspective, Tucker finished fourth at his position in points. His 13 made field goals of 40-or-more yards led the league and he went 6-for-6 on field goals of 50-plus yards, including his record-setting 66-yard game-winner in Detroit. Tucker is under contract in Baltimore for the next two seasons and is entering his age-33 season in 2022.