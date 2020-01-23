Ravens' Justin Tucker: Another strong season
Tucker converted 28 of 29 field goals and 57 of 59 extra-point attempts in 2019, finishing third among all kickers in total fantasy points.
The Pro Bowler has now finished in the top three among kickers in three of the last four seasons, with 2017 checking in as the lone outlier. Tucker wasn't leaned on to provide points as much as in years past, and that has to do with the Ravens leading the league in scoring offense and touchdowns. The 2019 campaign marked the first time in Tucker's career that he attempted fewer than 30 field goals, and yet he still finished near the top for kickers thanks to Baltimore's explosive offense. As long as Lamar Jackson is leading the charge for the Baltimore offense, Tucker can remain an elite option at kicker even if his box score contributions look different than his early career when he was attempting 35 or more field goals every season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...