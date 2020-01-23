Ravens' Justin Tucker: Another strong season

Tucker converted 28 of 29 field goals and 57 of 59 extra-point attempts in 2019, finishing third among all kickers in total fantasy points.

The Pro Bowler has now finished in the top three among kickers in three of the last four seasons, with 2017 checking in as the lone outlier. Tucker wasn't leaned on to provide points as much as in years past, and that has to do with the Ravens leading the league in scoring offense and touchdowns. The 2019 campaign marked the first time in Tucker's career that he attempted fewer than 30 field goals, and yet he still finished near the top for kickers thanks to Baltimore's explosive offense. As long as Lamar Jackson is leading the charge for the Baltimore offense, Tucker can remain an elite option at kicker even if his box score contributions look different than his early career when he was attempting 35 or more field goals every season.