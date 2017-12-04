Ravens' Justin Tucker: Automatic again Sunday
Tucker converted on all three of his field-goal attempts and went 5-for-5 on extra points in Sunday's win over the Lions.
The AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November stayed hot Sunday with another double-digit effort. Tucker connected on field goals of 38, 46, and 51 yards and an outburst from the Ravens' offense afforded him five extra-point tries. He has eight consecutive games with multiple field goals, including three straight games of three field goals. Tucker has also converted each of his last five attempts from 50+ yards. He'll kick in a tough environment Sunday night in Pittsburgh, but Tucker still remains an elite kicking option regardless of where the game is played.
