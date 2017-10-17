Ravens' Justin Tucker: Automatic again Sunday
Tucker went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
After a relatively slow start, Tucker has started to round back into form with back-to-back weeks of double-digit points. He connected from 27 and 31 yards and also had his first 50-yard field goal of the season. Tucker will see favorable conditions in Week 7 when Baltimore travels to Minnesota to face the Vikings in a fixed-roof stadium.
