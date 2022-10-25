Tucker converted all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's win over the Browns and made both of his extra-point tries.

Tucker got back on track Sunday after missing his first field goal of the season in Week 6 at the Meadowlands. He made his fifth field goal of at least 50 yards, which puts him in a tie for the league lead alongside Las Vegas' Daniel Carlson. Tucker and the Ravens head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football for Week 8.